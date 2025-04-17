Thea Hail Talks Backstage After Surprising WWE NXT Return

"WWE NXT" star Thea Hail recently made her return to television following a five month hiatus after the Chase U stable was disbanded. Despite leaving on a sour note, Hail had a heated match with Karmen Petrovic on last night's "NXT," and was caught backstage for an interview where she shared her thoughts after qualifying for the six-woman ladder match for the vacant NXT Women's North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver.

"It's one of the biggest moments in my wrestling career thus far!" Hail said. "But, the biggest moment is going to be when I win the North American title, so I'm [squeals]!" Hail was then asked how she's preparing for five opponents, to which she questioned whether there was a belief that she's been sitting at home, doing nothing, during her hiatus. "No. I was preparing for a moment like this! So, if Thea Hail is prepared for five other women in a ladder match? I thrive in chaos; this is going to be fun for me! So, I'm so excited to not only win, but tap some girls out in the process."

At this point, Hail has yet to win gold in WWE, making this a prime opportunity for her to finally prove herself in order to someday make a jump to the main roster. However, the ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver will not be easy, as she'll have to face the likes of Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice in order to walk away as the new NXT Women's North American Champion.