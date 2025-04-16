Lola Vice And Thea Hail Round Out WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Ladder Match

10 months after crowning the inaugural WWE NXT Women's North American Champion in a six-woman ladder match, "WWE NXT" is repeating history to determine a new one. This week's episode of "NXT" hosted the final two qualifiers for "NXT" Stand & Deliver, in which the currently vacant NXT Women's North American Champion will be up for grabs.

Firstly, Lola Vice battled Tatum Paxley, with Gigi Dolin accompanying the latter. At one point, Dolin got into a verbal confrontation with Vice on the outside, allowing Paxley to slam Vice's arm into the frame of the ring. Eventually, Vice bounced back with a series of kicks and a running hip attack before finishing Paxley off with a spinning back fist for the win.

Later in the show, Karmen Petrovic took on a returning Thea Hail. Hail's comeback turned out to be a triumphant one as she too clutched a win, courtesy of the Kimura Lock. Prior to this, the former Chase U member's last televised match came at the 2024 "NXT" Great American Bash, where she lost to then-NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

With their victories, Vice and Hail now join the likes of Zaria, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, and Izzi Dame in the upcoming ladder match to crown the new NXT Women's North American Champion. Stephanie Vaquer previously claimed the respective title at "NXT" Vengeance Day, but later relinquished it to make room for a champion that could defend it on a regular basis, given that she simultaneously holds the NXT Women's Championship. At Stand & Deliver, Vaquer will put the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and Giulia.