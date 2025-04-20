Why Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Changed The Business Forever Hiring Attractive Women

With the transition into the Attitude Era, WWE became both more brutal and raunchier, ushering in the oft-criticized WWE Divas Era with the likes of Sable and Trish Stratus. The trend would continue into the WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era, with the introduction of the WWE Divas Championship and various risqué gimmick matches, accompanied by the reactions from Jerry "The King" Lawler and Jim Ross on commentary.

According to Ross during an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, he warned Vince McMahon that things would never be the same once WWE started hiring more and more attractive women. "You know, the whole thing about it was when I told Vince back in the day that — when we started hiring all these beautiful women — it's going to change our business forever, 'cause guys are gonna... they got new toys to play with, I'm gonna say that; it doesn't really sound very nice," Ross claimed. "And they kept coming, and so that's kind of hard to manage, to be honest with you, because now you're adding another element to what's going on and it's challenging, to say the least," Ross added.

The Divas Era might have brought several changes to the women's division of WWE, but according to former Divas Champion Layla, women still received fewer opportunities compared to the women of the modern wrestling era. But while she feels that it would've done her era a lot of good to get the amount of screen time women in WWE get today, she's come to terms with it and noted that it simply wasn't their time.

