Bishop Dyer Explains Why 'It's Not Working' For WWE's Charlotte Flair

Of the matches taking place at this weekend's WWE WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is among the most talked-about, with a great deal of the discussion centered around the way the promotion has presented Flair since her return earlier this year. Bishop Dyer (FKA Baron Corbin) expressed his opinion on "Busted Open Radio" that the current iteration of Flair's character isn't working out as intended.

"She has heat right now where people are like, 'We just don't want you there,'" Dyer said. "When it was her, and it was Mercedes [Mone], and it was Becky [Lynch], and Bayley — think about those matches and think about the groundbreaking things that those four women did. ... Is that the same Charlotte you see now, as the Four Horsewomen Charlotte? It's not. It's a shell of it, in my opinion. That's why it's not working."

According to Dyer, people aren't just sick of seeing Flair on TV because they dislike that she's presented as the greatest wrestler in the promotion. He feels the character has grown stale, and the audience has made it clear that they'd rather see Stratton face another performer at WrestleMania.

Dyer emphasized that he is a fan of Flair, both professionally and personally, and the two started out around the same time together in WWE. While he believes a version of this character could work for Flair, it's hindered by the fact that she's spent long stretches of time away from the company.

There's also the fact that it's not entirely up to Flair how she's booked or presented onscreen. According to Dyer, WWE is putting Flair in a difficult position, and they would've been better off bringing her back several months before this year's Royal Rumble, if they wanted a stronger fan reaction to her victory.

