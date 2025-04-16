Bishop Dyer Disputes Notion That Charlotte Flair Facing 'Greatness Hate' From WWE Fans

Anyone with eyes will agree that the build to Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 hasn't gone smoothly. But while most have attributed it to Flair and Stratton going off script, another factor has been the negative reaction Flair has received from fans, which some, like "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray, have attributed to fans disliking Flair because of how great she is.

That is not an opinion Bully's colleague, Bishop Dyer, shares. Appearing on "Busted Open" on Wednesday, Flair's former co-worker offered an alternate explanation for the boos she's receiving, theorizing that Flair only appearing some of the year has been an underrated factor.

"There was an injury in the mix of this, but it's been like the last three or four years where you don't see Charlotte until Rumble, and she wins the Rumble, goes to Mania, wins the title, does Backlash or maybe one more, and then disappears again until the Rumble," Dyer said. "It's kind of like, you know, a player not playing in the regular season, and only playing in the playoffs and Super Bowl."

Dyer continued, noting that Flair's absence not only alienates fans, but hurts her performance, in contrast to Stratton who is working every week.

"Her going away for 8 months of the year is not sharpening your tools," Dyer said. "It is not putting her on the pedestal that she is on going into WrestleMania. She's not up there with that. And I think they see Tiffany and go 'She's there every week. She's on the limited live events there. She's pushing it 24/7.' And this girl just walks in out of nowhere, goes 'I'm the big star. Step aside.' F**k you. That's my response. And I think that's the response of the audience."