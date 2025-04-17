WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Will Have Some Local Competition

This weekend, WWE will bring its biggest premium live event of the year — WrestleMania 41 — to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with a 7pm ET (or 4pm PT) main-card showtime for both nights of the show. Interestingly, WWE will be going up against some local competition, specifically during night two's festivities on Sunday, April 20.

As confirmed by the National Hockey League, the Las Vegas Golden Knights will kick off their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff run this Sunday with a game against the Minnesota Wild from the T-Mobile Arena, which is a five-minute drive from Allegiant Stadium. The game itself will begin at 10pm ET (or 7pm PT), meaning its first and second periods of play will likely cross over with some of the night two WrestleMania 41 matches, including the main event pitting Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against the freshly-turned heel John Cena.

Game one of the Knights vs. Wild will air on ESPN. WrestleMania 41 will broadcast on Peacock for viewers in the United States; many international viewers can access it on the Netflix streaming service.

One day before the Knights take over the T-Mobile Arena, WWE will occupy it for the 2025 "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver event, which is set to begin its main show at 10am local time. That PLE notably features an NXT Championship match between Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans. Elsewhere, NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker in a fatal-four-way, while a new NXT Women's North American Champion will be crowned in a six-person ladder match.