Chelsea Green Never Thought She'd Share Locker Room With WWE HOFer

According to Ariana Grande, God is a woman. In the world of Canadian women's wrestling, Chelsea Green says that god is specifically named Trish Stratus, a WWE Hall of Famer. Fortunately for her, she's gotten to share a locker room with her holy hero as well.

"Within these past couple years being back, being on SmackDown and Raw, and her coming back, actually sharing the locker room with us, and watching her come up with these matches or watching her do these promos, it's something I just never thought would happen because I watched her retire," Green told "Click And Tell." "I watched her leave, step away, become a mother, and do stuff with yoga and in the Canadian industry, so I just did not realize that she would come back and there would be a chance that I could share a ring with her."

Following her surprise appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble, Stratus returned to WWE television in the lead up to Elimination Chamber, which saw her and then-WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The night before, Stratus (alongside Stratton) met Green face-to-face in the ring, suggesting that "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis send out a referee to set up a singles match between Green and Stratton. While opposed to that idea in storyline, Green finds it surreal in real life.

"If someone had told me when I was like seven or eight [years old] watching WWE Monday Night Raw with my sister, 'Hey, in 20 years, you're going to be sharing a ring with Trish Stratus. You're gonna have Trish's phone number and text her,' little things like that is just crazy," Green said.

