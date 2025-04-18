Nick Wayne Wins ROH TV Title, Becomes Youngest-Ever AEW Singles Champ On Collision

They say that anything can happen in wrestling, and Nick Wayne proved that adage right when he walked out of his Ring of Honor Television Championship match against Komander with the gold around his waist. After an intense, high-flying battle on Thursday's episode of "AEW Collision: Spring Break Thru," Wayne defied the odds, silenced the detractors, and became the youngest singles champion in both ROH and AEW history.

Wayne started the match with his typical disrespect as he spit in the face of the champion, who responded to Wayne with a dropkick and a flurry of strikes to the challenger's legs and midsection. Komander took flight early in the match, using the ropes to perform a Springboard Hurricanrana, much to the delight of the crowd. Komander continued to extend his offensive advantage, and sent the young wrestler into the canvas and to the outside with his collection of high-flying strikes.

Wayne only managed to pump the breaks on the champion by dragging Komander's neck down, allowing the ropes to give the luchador whiplash. When Komander attempted to go back on the offensive with another springboard move, Wayne pushed him to the outside to stay in control of the contest.

Komander quickly regained his composure, but things unraveled for the champion as Wayne put his feet up just in time to counter Komander's Insolito attempt. A revived Wayne then rocked Komander with a Superkick before landing a Pumphandle Duplex for the title.

Thursday's match marked the end of Komander's 118 day reign with the ROH Television Championship. Komander originally won the title after coming out on top of a six-way Elimination match at Final Battle, besting champion Brian Cage AR Fox, Blake Christian, Mark David, and Willie Mack for the title. Komander defended the title mostly on ROH programming, besting Johnny TV, QT Marshall, and others.