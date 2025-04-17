AEW Collision Spring BreakThru Live Results 4/17 - TNT Title Open Challenge, ROH TV Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of a special Thursday edition "AEW Collision" on April 17, 2025, coming to you live from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA!

Last night on "Dynamite", Josh Alexander debuted as the Owen Cup Wild Card entrant against Hangman Page. After losing, he attacked Page at the request of Don Callis.Callis wants to see him in a team with Konosuke Takeshita. They will face ISHII and Rocky Romero. After spurning Callis's invitation to join his stable, Kevin Knight will face Family member, Lance Archer.

Mercedes Moné advanced to the next round of the Owen Cup last night. Tonight, she will once again team up with Harley Cameron. Two weeks ago, they lost against Athena and Julia Hart. Tonight, they will face Hart and Kris Statlander. "Timeless" Toni Storm will be on commentary.

On Wednesday night, Christian Cage returned to TV. He confronted his "son", Nick Wayne, who has been challenging him while he was away. Wayne will be heading to NJPW soon to compete in BOSJ. Cage was impressed with him while he was away & he informed him that he has a match against Komander tonight for the ROH Men's TV title to keep him busy until he goes to Japan.

Adam Cole became TNT Champion when he beat Daniel Garcia at "Dynasty". Tonight, he will have his first open challenge.

Megan Bayne is coming off a win over two women on last week's "Collision" and she'll be in action again tonight.