AEW Collision Spring BreakThru Live Results 4/17 - TNT Title Open Challenge, ROH TV Title On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of a special Thursday edition "AEW Collision" on April 17, 2025, coming to you live from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA!
Last night on "Dynamite", Josh Alexander debuted as the Owen Cup Wild Card entrant against Hangman Page. After losing, he attacked Page at the request of Don Callis.Callis wants to see him in a team with Konosuke Takeshita. They will face ISHII and Rocky Romero. After spurning Callis's invitation to join his stable, Kevin Knight will face Family member, Lance Archer.
Mercedes Moné advanced to the next round of the Owen Cup last night. Tonight, she will once again team up with Harley Cameron. Two weeks ago, they lost against Athena and Julia Hart. Tonight, they will face Hart and Kris Statlander. "Timeless" Toni Storm will be on commentary.
On Wednesday night, Christian Cage returned to TV. He confronted his "son", Nick Wayne, who has been challenging him while he was away. Wayne will be heading to NJPW soon to compete in BOSJ. Cage was impressed with him while he was away & he informed him that he has a match against Komander tonight for the ROH Men's TV title to keep him busy until he goes to Japan.
Adam Cole became TNT Champion when he beat Daniel Garcia at "Dynasty". Tonight, he will have his first open challenge.
Megan Bayne is coming off a win over two women on last week's "Collision" and she'll be in action again tonight.
Death Riders take over the opening segment
Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuninness greet us from the top of the stage to recap last night's "Dynamite". Marina Shafir attacked a camera person, kicking them off the ramp. Claudio attacked a cameraman while Mox and Marina paced around the ring. Wheeler Yuta also attacked someone.
Mox said everyone celebrating in the ring better enjoy it now because it's the last time for a while. When he started, there was only one undisputed bad ass in wrestling; Samoa Joe. He's already treated him with reverence. He would fight him to death tomorrow if he had to. He challenged Joe for an unknown date. He dropped the mic and rolled out of the ring.
Kevin Knight vs. Lance Archer
Kevin Knight makes his way to the ring first, followed by Lance Archer and Don Callis. Archer immediately attacked Knight before the bell rang. He threw him onto the ramp and into the screen. He held his fist to his face and said "it's going to be 'night, night for Kevin Knight'" before hitting him with a lariat. He sent him rolling down the ramp before chokeslamming into the ring, except Knight landed on his feet.
Knight hit a dropkick off the top rope and followed with a flip to take down Archer. Knight jumped on Archer, but was caught. Knight punched him a few couple times and did a version of a hurricanrana to send him into the top turnbuckle. Knight with multiple body shots. Archer responded with a lariat that turned him inside out. Archer followed with another lariat before laying over him to punch him several times in the head. Archer stomped on his ankle before putting him in the corner.
Knight with a flying shoulder tackle to take Archer down and then dropkicked his legs to send him off the apron. Knight went to the middle rope when Callis grabbed his leg. Archer slammed his body into the steel steps.
After the break, Archer splashed him in the corner multiple times. At Archer's encouragement, Knight slaps him a few times before Archer chops him down. Archer went for a roll up and then suplexed him. Archer with the Blackout and went for a chokeslam, but Knight was able to get his legs up for a dropkick. Archer went to a knee and Knight hit him with right hands. Archer took Knight down with a big boot.
Archer was seated on the top rope and pulled Knight up with him. Knight with a tejares and rolled into the UFO Splash. Archer pounced Knight into the ropes. Archer with a buckle bomb and a chokeslam, but Knight kicked out at two. Archer drug him to the corner and walked the ropes, but Knight swiped his leg and dropkicked him out of the ring. Knight with a flying lariat. Archer went for a chokeslam, but Knight went down on the apron and did a flying lariat for the win.
Winner: Kevin Knight