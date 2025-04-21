Penta Names WWE Stars He Wants To Work With, Including Former Partner & Opponent

It's been three months since former AEW Tag Team Champion Penta transitioned to WWE, with a win over Chad Gable marking his official debut. Since then, he's integrated himself into the Intercontinental Championship picture, which also includes Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. Looking ahead, he hopes to mix things up with even more WWE talents.

"I want to wrestle with [CM] Punk, Cena, Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins too," Penta told "WWE Die Woche." "Who else excites me? Maybe against [Jey] Uso, why not? [Jacob] Fatu. Cody. With Cody [Rhodes], I have a good history with him in different places, but why not now? In my opinion, in my mind, now everything is possible in WWE. Everything you think is very possible in WWE. The sky is the limit. Why not? I'm here, man. Why not now? I want everything in WWE."

As Penta alluded to, he and "The American Champion" Cody Rhodes wrestled a handful of times during their previous tenures in All Elite Wrestling. On one occasion, Penta and Rhodes teamed up alongside PAC and Rey Fenix on "AEW Dynamite." On another, Rhodes defeated Penta in singles competition.

Regarding a potential match against Fenix, his real-life brother, Penta noted that he was interested in working with him again sometime down the line. For right now, though, he is focused on other goals, such as championship gold. Currently, Penta resides on the "WWE Raw" brand. Meanwhile, Fenix has found a home on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, with his WWE debut coming against Nathan Frazer earlier this month.

