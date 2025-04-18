Eric Bischoff Addresses Issue With WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Main Event

Since WWE announced that Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins would compete in a triple threat match on the first night of WrestleMania 41, many fans have questioned if the victor would be rewarded with a world title opportunity. However, it quickly became clear that the main thread within the storyline was the involvement of Paul Heyman, and who he will be aligned with both before and after WrestleMania. Therefore, with no championship up for grabs or number one contender opportunity available, many feel that there isn't enough stakes on the line coming into the main event match, including WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff.

"Not for me, but it's an attraction and therein lies your choices, attractions work. Not everything has to be story driven. If you have enough story in the rest of your product, real story that's working, you can afford to have an attraction match ... I would prefer that the winner has something to gain, that's always a driver no matter what it is. It doesn't always have to be a big thing but there should be an outcome that is recognized as a huge benefit to somebody to maximize engagement ... Why are they doing it? Why are these three guys wrestling? If the answer is because they're three huge names and people will want to see it. Fair enough. Just it would be better if there were stakes." Bischoff said on "83 Weeks."

Despite Reigns, Punk and Rollins not competing for a title in the main event, the triple threat continues to be one of the most difficult matches to predict heading into WrestleMania weekend, with Heyman likely playing a massive role in who comes out victorious.

