WWE's CM Punk: 'I Think It's Pretty Obvious What My Politics Are'

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to close with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins duking it out in a Triple Threat match. Ahead of the event, Punk appeared on "The Ringer Wrestling Show" and was asked to comment on how he walks a line between being politically outspoken without ruffling any feathers.

"I don't think the company wants us to be outwardly political," Punk said. "I do feel there's probably different rules for different people. I don't talk about politics with Triple H. I don't talk about politics with Paul Heyman. I don't talk about politics with Roxanne Perez, you know what I mean? It's 24/7 wrestling. I think it's pretty obvious what my 'politics' are."

While the reference to Perez was certainly a joke, Punk went on to discuss a more serious topic — controversial billionaire Elon Musk being seen giving a Nazi salute in public. Though Musk and his supporters have since claimed it was unintentional, Punk isn't buying it.

"We saw what you did," Punk continued. "Don't gaslight me, I'm not f***ing as stupid as you are. I know what you did, so I know what you are. Now I know where you stand, and this is where I stand."

The wrestler also stated that he was neither a Democrat nor a Republican, and he can't get behind the idea of supporting any presidential candidate enough to wear their t-shirts. While he sees the accusations online that WWE is a "MAGA company" and he's a hypocrite for working there, the wrestler said he can only be responsible for his own actions. Punk doesn't feel the need to broadcast what he does behind the scenes, but he did indicate that he donates to charitable causes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.