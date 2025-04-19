WWE Men's IC Champion Pays Homage To Uncle Scott Steiner With 'Breakker Math' Promo

Math seems to be a popular subject for the Steiner family. In 2008, Scott Steiner famously crunched the numbers heading into TNA Sacrifice to conclude that he had a 141 2/3% chance of walking out of his triple-threat TNA World Championship match as the winner. Now heading into the WWE WrestleMania 41, his nephew Bron Breakker took on a similar task for his fatal-four-way Intercontinental Championship defense on the grand stage.

"They say that all men are created equal, but if you look at this fatal four-way match and the members that are in it, you will see that that statement is not true," Breakker said at the WrestleMania 41 kickoff show. "See, normally, I'd have a 25% chance of winning, but I'm a badass, and that statement is not true. Dominik Mysterio knows that he can't beat me, so he's not even gonna try, so I've got a 50% chance of winning right out of the gate. Then you add Penta to the equation. Penta is an incredible superstar, but Penta is scared of me. He's scared of the dog, so he's got a half a 25% chance of winning at best. You add that to my already 50% chance of winning. I got a 62.5% chance of winning. "

With Penta and Dominik Mysterio already accounted for in his mathematical process, Breakker then addressed the statistics surrounding his final opponent, Finn Balor. In his three previous outings on the WrestleMania stage, Balor has found victory once and defeat twice, meaning his winning percentage is 33.3%, while his losing percentage is 66.7%. Coupling the latter with his existing 62.5% chance of victory, Breakker reached his own final conclusion, exclaiming that "I got 129.2% chance of winning!" at WrestleMania 41.

The four-way title match between Breakker, Penta, Mysterio, and Balor will go down on night two of WrestleMania 41, which emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.