Absent AEW Star Shares Picture With WWE's Bayley During WrestleMania Week In Las Vegas

All's fair in love and war when wrestlers compete in the top yet opposing rival companies in North America. But when you see a "Role Model" and "The Babe with the Power" joining forces in a photo during this weekend's festivities in Las Vegas, it's priceless.

As Bayley prepares for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 this Sunday, the former Women's Champion took a moment out of her busy schedule to snap what could be an iconic moment in time with former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. The photo, taken by Bayley, was posted on her Instagram Reel while both former champions were backstage at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII this past Thursday.

Bringing positivity to a very pugnacious environment like the squared circle, both women have gone above and beyond exuding the feeling that despite the pressure, and how it can get to you, smile anyway. After getting spiked by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, following a successful win in her mixed tornado tag team match with Swerve Strickland three weeks ago, Nightingale pounced her vengeance on The Death Riders to help The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata) capture the AEW World Trios Championships this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Meanwhile, Bayley and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria are poised to walk out of Las Vegas as the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Should they win, it'll be Bayley's third time carrying the title, and for Valkyria, her first reign with the belt.