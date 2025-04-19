Ex-WWE Star Steve Maclin Becomes First-Ever TNA International Champion At Unbreakable

Recently, TNA Wrestling retired the Digital Media Championship. In its place the company introduced the International Championship, with nine men competing in a tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder. The tournament finals took place at TNA Unbreakable, which emanated from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night.

During Unbreakable's opening contest, Eric Young defeated Zachary Wentz and JDC to advance to finals. Steve Maclin then followed suit with a victory over Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin. Later in the concluding round, which closed out Unbreakable, Maclin, Young, and AJ Francis faced off in another triple threat.

In this match's final moments, Francis took down Maclin with a clothesline, then Young with the TFL. When Francis looked to follow up with a big boot, Maclin dodged it, hung Francis upside down in the corner, and speared him. From there, Maclin countered Francis' Down Payment and finished him off with the K.I.A for the win. With that, Maclin also cemented himself as the first ever TNA International Champion (not to be confused with AEW's International championship currently held by Kenny Omega).

Maclin, formerly known as Steve Cutler in WWE, is a former TNA World Champion, having held that title from April until June of 2023. Looking ahead, he will now defend the International Championship against Young at TNA Rebellion. This comes after Young pointed out that he never got pinned in the tournament finals at Unbreakable. Rebellion will unfold on Sunday, April 27 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.