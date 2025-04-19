AEW Collision TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/17/2025

"AEW Collision" was moved to Thursday night this week due to the return of the NHL Playoffs to TNT, as the Colorado Avalanche will take on the Dallas Stars in game 1 of their NHL Playoff series. The shift to Thursday led to a dent in the ratings for the Saturday night show, which took a hit in both the overall and 18-59 demographic.

According to Wrestlenomics, "AEW Collision" was down 22% overall from last week, with only 353,000 viewers tuning in on traditional cable compared to last week's 450,000. The 18-49 demographic was down 33%, scoring a 0.08 in the highly coveted demographic compared to last week's 0.12. These numbers do not include the viewership from Max subscribers who tuned in for the simulcast on the streaming platform. The highest-rated segment of the show was the conclusion of the main event tag team match, which saw Kris Statlander and Julia Hart get the better of Harley Cameron and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, while the lowest-rated segment was the show's opening, with the ratings building throughout the program.

The dip in viewership was much more severe than the previous night's edition of "Dynamite," as the Wednesday night show was only down 5% overall and ranked #5 in the cable ratings. "Dynamite" was admittedly a very special episode, as the episode marked the flagship show surpassing "WCW Monday Nitro" in episode count, which was Turner's previous challenger to WWE's primetime programming, and with the recent media rights renewal, the show will not be stopping anytime soon.