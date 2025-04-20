WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Opening Match Announced

The second night of WrestleMania 41 is kicking off with championship action once again, and this time, the women will open the show. On the WrestleMania pre-show on Sunday, commentator Michael Cole officially confirmed the Women's World Championship match pitting IYO SKY against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will kick off night two of "The Showcase of the Immortals."

The match was initially supposed to be Women's World Champion SKY against Elimination Chamber winner Belair, but Ripley did everything she could to get into the match after losing the gold to SKY on an episode of "WWE Raw" back at the beginning of March. After multiple brawls across episodes of "Raw" and arguments by Ripley that she should be included in the match, General Manager Adam Pearce finally broke and made the bout officially a triple-threat on April 7, not even two weeks before the big event.

The Women's World Championship match is one of four total title matches across night two of 'Mania. The main event pits Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against John Cena.