Major Metal Band To Play Damian Priest To The Ring At WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Night one of WrestleMania saw Living Colour play CM Punk to the ring and night two of "The Showcase of the Immortals" will also feature a live band playing a star's theme as they step onto the grand stage. According to Fightful Select and PWInsider Elite, Damian Priest is getting a big entrance ahead of his Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre, as legendary metal band Slayer will play him to the ring.

Priest's current theme song, "Rise For The Night," was produced by the divisive Def Rebel, but also features Slayer's Kerry King on guitar. Priest, who is known to be a huge fan of metal music, is hosting Slayer's only upcoming United States tour date in September. Priest will host the concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"The Archer of Infamy" and "The Scottish Warrior" have been feuding since last year's WrestleMania when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract just minutes after McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Their beef was reignited this year when Priest eliminated McIntyre from both the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber. The street fight stipulation was officially added to their match on April 11, when McIntyre revealed he was 100% cleared after suffering an eye injury after Priest sent him through the windshield of a car backstage weeks prior.