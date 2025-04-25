An Ex-WWE Star Helped Write History With This Transformative Match
2015 was a significant year for the history of women's wrestling in WWE, with the division beginning to be taken more seriously on the main roster just as a wave of fresh talent was leading a revolution in the company's developmental system. Among those new wrestlers were Bayley and Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone).
Both women signed their first contracts in 2012, joining WWE NXT just as the brand was changed from a reality show and made the move to Full Sail University. It didn't take long for the two future friends to begin tangling onscreen. Banks defeated Bayley on a September 2013 episode of the streaming series, and a rivalry soon developed that also included Charlotte Flair.
The storyline would continue building steadily over the next two years, with Banks and Bayley both picking up wins against each other. All the while, they both tried and failed to capture the WWE NXT Women's Championship, until Banks finally won the title from Flair after a Fatal Four-Way in February 2015, setting up the culmination of her early rivalry with Bayley.
At the same time, the fan reaction to the booking of women in WWE was taking a turn. The infamous hashtag "Give Divas A Chance" went trending the same month Banks won the NXT title, and it marked a turning point in the way the women's division was presented in WWE. A key match-up between Banks and Bayley would soon help solidify that shift.
Bayley Finally Captures The WWE NXT Women's Championship
After becoming champion in February, Banks successfully defended the title five times in six months, while Bayley found herself occupied with a feud against Emma. After overcoming Emma, Bayley picked up wins against Becky Lynch and Flair to secure her place as number-one contender for NXT's biggest show yet: Takeover Brooklyn in August 2015.
Despite not being the main event of the night, Banks and Bayley undeniably stole the show, with their match now often considered the best women's match in company history. Clocking in at about 18 minutes, the bout highlighted the incredible chemistry of the two wrestlers, which they'd continue to perfect over the next several years. In the end, Bayley finally did what she'd failed to do so many times before, pinning Banks to capture the NXT Women's Championship.
When the match was over, Bayley and Banks were joined in the ring by Flair and Lynch, and the four women celebrated as commentary touted the "divas revolution" that was taking place. Banks, Flair, and Lynch were already making the move from developmental to the main roster at this time, while Bayley was kept in NXT to serve as the brand's champion until losing to Asuka in April 2016. She would make her main roster debut shortly thereafter.
Both Bayley and Banks have gone on to massively successful careers in wrestling. Bayley remains with WWE, while Banks famously walked out of the promotion in 2022 after backstage disagreements with Vince McMahon. She now wrestles for AEW and NJPW as Mone.