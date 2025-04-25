An Ex-WWE Star Helped Write History With This Transformative Match

2015 was a significant year for the history of women's wrestling in WWE, with the division beginning to be taken more seriously on the main roster just as a wave of fresh talent was leading a revolution in the company's developmental system. Among those new wrestlers were Bayley and Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone).

Both women signed their first contracts in 2012, joining WWE NXT just as the brand was changed from a reality show and made the move to Full Sail University. It didn't take long for the two future friends to begin tangling onscreen. Banks defeated Bayley on a September 2013 episode of the streaming series, and a rivalry soon developed that also included Charlotte Flair.

The storyline would continue building steadily over the next two years, with Banks and Bayley both picking up wins against each other. All the while, they both tried and failed to capture the WWE NXT Women's Championship, until Banks finally won the title from Flair after a Fatal Four-Way in February 2015, setting up the culmination of her early rivalry with Bayley.

At the same time, the fan reaction to the booking of women in WWE was taking a turn. The infamous hashtag "Give Divas A Chance" went trending the same month Banks won the NXT title, and it marked a turning point in the way the women's division was presented in WWE. A key match-up between Banks and Bayley would soon help solidify that shift.