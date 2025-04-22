Former WWE Star Layla El Names Favorite Moment In Wrestling

Former WWE Divas Champion Layla El enjoyed a lot of screen time during the height of her career with the promotion, notably her pairing with Michelle McCool and the feuds the two would have with the rest of the Divas roster. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," the now-retired wrestler looked back at her career and named her favorite moment across her WWE run.

"Man, so many, because I feel like I had, like, how many different careers and moments but probably the 'Loser Leaves' match because that was a moment I got to share with Michelle that we worked, like two and a half years with LayCool and that was a huge-significant moment for us, but it was us enjoying all the work and all the effort that we put out over the years," Layla explained

Additionally, Layla also noted that there was another moment in her run alongside McCool that she loved. "One of the moments that's like funny to me and I'll always remember was the Mae Young segment with LayCool, when it was the old school "Raw" and she called Michelle and I sluts; I don't know if anyone remembers that?" she added. "She just went off-script and completely, like, took over like she did." Layla also added that she struggled to not break character during the moment because of how funny Young's improvisation was to her.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.