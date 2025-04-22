Gunther Explains Lack Of Disappointment In Not Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania 41

Heading into WWE WrestleMania 41, GUNTHER held the company's World Heavyweight Championship and was set to defend the title against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso. Despite the oft-repeated idea that the Rumble winner wrestles in the main event of WrestleMania, that is often not the case, and GUNTHER and Uso instead opened this year's show. Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of the event, GUNTHER explained why that fact doesn't bother him.

"I'm not [disappointed]," GUNTHER said. "I don't want to stress about [it] because, in the long-term, later on, when I finish my career and I was able to be financially set up, took care of my family, I did all of this doing the thing that I always wanted to do."

The wrestler stated that even if he never performs in the main event of WrestleMania, he'll be proud of all that he accomplished in his career. While GUNTHER believes it can be easy to get wrapped up in those kinds of accomplishments, it's important to keep things in perspective and take stock of everything around them. Otherwise, one can find themself constantly chasing the next achievement in an endless cycle.

"I'd rather try to be very focused on what I'm doing at the moment," GUNTHER continued. "Put my full focus on that and try to make the best thing possible. I think that's when really good stuff happens."

Even if he did care about the main event slot, GUNTHER stated that the situation is out of his hands. No matter where he's slated to perform on the card, the former world champion said that he gives it his all, and the rest is out of his hands.

GUNTHER lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Uso on Saturday, after previously defeating his rival numerous times over the last year.

