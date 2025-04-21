Lucha Libre Legend Black Terry Dead At Age 72

A lot changed in lucha libre over the weekend, most notably when it was announced that WWE had acquired Lucha Libre AAA. But a story that went unnoticed by many may have had an even more profound impact, as word trickled out early Sunday morning that Esteban Mares Castañeda, better known as lucha libre legend Black Terry, had passed away at the age of 72.

Con profundo pesar informamos, que el dia de hoy, el Profesor, leyenda y amigo BlackTerry ha fallecido. Nos unimos a la pena que embarga a sus seres queridos, esperando encuentren pronta resignación ante su partida. Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/DBtS2GzJV0 — Riot Lucha Libre (@RiotLucha) April 20, 2025

Unfortunately famous luchador Black Terry passed away a few hours ago. A huge loss to the lucha libre community that will hit many, including myself, very hard. QEPD Don Terry https://t.co/RYQjQngS6K — RobViper (@RobViper) April 20, 2025

UWA and IWRG legend Black Terry (Esteban Mares Castañeda, 72) passed away earlier this morning. Terry and his family have been especially kind to me over the years. I will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/1HEJUsOoZI — luchablog (@luchablog) April 20, 2025

Born September 3, 1952, Terry debuted at the age of 21 in 1973 under the Black Terry name, though he quickly changed it to La Gacela upon taking a mask. He resumed going by Black Terry after being unmasked in 1977, and by the 1980s was working for the Universal Wrestling Association, Mexico's number two promotion behind CMLL.

Despite being considered undersized at the time, Terry found success as a singles competitor, holding the UWA World Lightweight Championship for 823 days, and as a trios wrestler, winning the Distrito Federal and Mexican National Trios Championships with Jose Luis Feliciano and Shu El Guerrero as Los Temerarios. Alongside Los Brazos and Los Misioneros de la Muerte, Los Temerarios are considered one of the trios that helped pioneer trios wrestling in lucha libre during the 80s. As UWA began to decline, Terry joined CMLL in 1992, adopting the name Guerrero Maya and largely working in the undercard as a veteran helping younger talent.