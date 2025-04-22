Triple H Promises Chyna Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame On Her Own, Won't Say When

The WWE Hall of Fame has many notable exclusions, and one name that is consistently brought up is Chyna, who is credited with revolutionizing women's wrestling. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently discussed whether the late star will be bestowed that honor.

After night 2 of WrestleMania 41, "The Game" stated in the press conference that the former Intercontinental Champion will eventually go into the Hall of Fame, but doesn't know when.

"I don't know about next year, but it's definitely happening. There are a lot of people — when you say the Hall of Fame — there are a lot of names that should be in that Hall of Fame and will be in the Hall of Fame. You just cannot put them all in at once, and I think there will be the right moment," he said. "She is in the Hall of Fame with DX, but she will be in the Hall of Fame by herself when the time is right."

He highlighted how there are several names who deserve the spot in the Hall of Fame, naming the likes of Ivan Koloff and Kamala — who were inducted into the Legacy wing this year — as two stars who had to be in it. Triple H believes that Chyna, too, deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame, declaring that her influence in the business is still seen in the stars of today.

"As far as Joanie or Chyna, her contributions to the business alone, you see it. I can see it in all these women when they get in there. We're at the age where they all grew up idolizing her, and I see it in their work, I see it in their demeanor, and I see it in what they think works and doesn't."

Chyna, for a long time, wasn't given credit or mentioned in WWE, seemingly due to the way she was pushed out of WWE following Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's relationship, and also her adult movie career. But she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with DX in 2019, finally getting her due reward.