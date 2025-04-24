WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Names This Current Star Top 5 All-Time

Eric Bischoff's extensive career in pro wrestling has given the veteran a view into the industry that many fans simply don't have. With his work with the biggest names of the 90s and early 2000s, Bischoff has seen the industry through its prime and continues to follow WWE today. According to Bischoff, one current-day star is definitely among the best wrestlers he's ever seen.

During a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, a fan asked whether or not he thinks Roman Reigns is one of the top five wrestlers of all time, to which the veteran firmly answered to with a "Yes." This is far from the first time that Bischoff has praised Reigns, going so far as to once explain in detail why the Original Tribal Chief is as popular as he is, even when he was a heel, due to his presence and physique, claiming that many fans – including him – wish to be just like Reigns instead of hate him.

Additionally, Bischoff has been praising the OTC since 2022, noting how hard Reigns worked for six years before finally reaching the heights he did with his first run as "The Tribal Chief" alongside the original Bloodline lineup. At the time, the veteran even criticized those complaining about Reigns' few wrestling matches, adding that the lack of screen time made him a bigger deal. Based on this, it's clear that Bischoff has always acknowledged the OTC.

