WWE's Finn Balor Discusses Butting Heads With Liv Morgan

Since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left The Judgment Day, it's no secret that the faction has been a dysfunctional group over the last several months on "WWE Raw." Although Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez seem to get along well, Finn Balor has struggled to stay on the same page with his alliance members. He often becomes frustrated when group decisions are made without him, and most recently has grown tired of Morgan consistently asking him to consider the option of adding a new member to The Judgment Day. In addition, Morgan has tried to take on the role of group leader, which hasn't sat well with Balor as of late, as he explained on "Raw Recap" why he continues to have a rocky relationship with the former Women's World Champion.

"Liv's been a little bit of a tricky situation since she kind of showed up. But we have an understanding, albeit a very delicate, fragile understanding. But I feel like we definitely have an understanding of doing what's best for the Judgment Day, and that's maybe sometimes where we clash, is that I have my opinions, which I feel I'm entitled to 20-plus years in the game. Liv has her experience and her opinions and her experience isn't even close to mine. So sometimes you got to put those people in their place."

On this past Monday's "Raw," it was noticeable that Balor has become jealous of Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41, and with "Dirty Dom" still being Morgan's closest ally, all signs point towards the "Prince" betraying The Judgment Day in the near future.

