Judgment Day Member Returns, Helps Dominik Mysterio Defend IC Title On WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio was successful in his first defense of his Intercontinental Championship after winning the fatal four-way at WrestleMania, and he defeated Penta on "WWE Raw" with the help of a returning JD McDonagh. Finn Balor and Carlito also accompanied Mysterio down to the ring for the match and assisted throughout the bout.

As the match picked up, Mysterio countered a Penta Driver, but was hit by a Mexican Destroyer. The champion rolled out of the ring so Penta couldn't get the pin. Penta hit a hurricanrana on Balor from the ring apron and sent him crashing into Mysterio.

McDonagh appeared out of nowhere and pushed Penta off the top rope, allowing for Mysterio to hit the challenger with a 619 followed by a frog splash for the victory. McDonagh and Carlito celebrated with Mysterio in the ring and were joined by new Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the ramp to celebrate. Balor, who seemed like he wasn't thrilled by the celebration, reluctantly was pulled into a group hug.