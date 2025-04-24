Eric Bischoff Says This WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Lacked 'Emotion'

Although John Cena made history this past Sunday at WrestleMania 41 when he defeated Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time World Champion, the reaction from wrestling fans and media alike has been mixed towards the main event, with many voicing their concern over match quality, the involvement of American rapper Travis Scott, and The Rock failing to appear. Following the show, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff didn't hold back from sharing his frustration with the match, explaining on "83 Weeks" that he wasn't emotionally invested.

"Was it a great story? No. Was it somewhere maybe in the middle? Yeah. It was decent but it lacked emotion and I felt that way from the very beginning of this arc and I felt that all the way through the match ... I don't know what to chalk it up to other than perhaps a different version of ring rust for John ... It just didn't connect and I don't know why."

Bischoff then compared the main event match to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria's victory over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the same night, and claimed that Rhodes and Cena will likely notice the flaws in their performance upon watching it back.

"I saw this in a women's tag match too, it was overproduced with Becky ... there was too much going on and none of it really mattered." Bischoff said. "I hate that I have to say it, I think the world of Cody and John but I have to believe when both those guys watch this match back they're going to go, 'We missed it. We missed the mark.'"

