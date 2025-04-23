Joe Hendry's Weirdest Wrestling Debut Had Everyone Cringing

For TNA champ — and recent WrestleMania 41 participant — Joe Hendry, music has long played an important role in his career. A large part of his recent success came after his self-performed entrance music went viral, with fans latching on to the catchy tune and catapulting his stock in the industry. What many fans might not be aware of is that Hendry's first TNA appearance happened through a very different music video.

Back in 2018, when the promotion was still known as Impact Wrestling, Hendry made his debut in a music video that took aim at TNA wrestler Eli Drake (AKA WWE's LA Knight). Whether or not you're a fan of Hendry's current theme, it's fair to say that this song pales in comparison.

Sung in a light, sing-songy voice, the song features Hendry taking aim at Drake by sharing embarrassing clips from his past. Various clips in the music video show Drake dressed in drag, as well as wearing a blue bodysuit and introducing himself as "Buffalo Butthole." Though fans weren't initially sure what to make of the video, much of the audience wound up laughing as intended by its end.

At the time, Hendry hadn't made much of a name for himself outside of the United Kingdom's indie wrestling scene. While unusual, his TNA/Impact debut marked an important turning point for Hendry's career.