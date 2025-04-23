Joe Hendry's Weirdest Wrestling Debut Had Everyone Cringing
For TNA champ — and recent WrestleMania 41 participant — Joe Hendry, music has long played an important role in his career. A large part of his recent success came after his self-performed entrance music went viral, with fans latching on to the catchy tune and catapulting his stock in the industry. What many fans might not be aware of is that Hendry's first TNA appearance happened through a very different music video.
Back in 2018, when the promotion was still known as Impact Wrestling, Hendry made his debut in a music video that took aim at TNA wrestler Eli Drake (AKA WWE's LA Knight). Whether or not you're a fan of Hendry's current theme, it's fair to say that this song pales in comparison.
Sung in a light, sing-songy voice, the song features Hendry taking aim at Drake by sharing embarrassing clips from his past. Various clips in the music video show Drake dressed in drag, as well as wearing a blue bodysuit and introducing himself as "Buffalo Butthole." Though fans weren't initially sure what to make of the video, much of the audience wound up laughing as intended by its end.
At the time, Hendry hadn't made much of a name for himself outside of the United Kingdom's indie wrestling scene. While unusual, his TNA/Impact debut marked an important turning point for Hendry's career.
What Happened After The TNA Debut Of Joe Hendry
Not long after his music video debut, Hendry wrestled his first singles match in TNA and defeated Drake in just a few minutes. Drake would pick up a win of his own against Hendry in the months that followed, but the feud ended that September with Hendry winning the third and final singles match.
That served as the entirety of Hendry's first run with the promotion. He returned to the U.K. and announced in early 2018 that his contract with the company had expired. He'd spend the next few years continuing his work on the indies as well as wrestling for Ring of Honor, but Hendry made his return to Impact in 2022.
This time around, his schedule with the promotion was expanded. He became a more prominent member of the roster and won the Impact Digital Media Championship just a month after his return. However, it wasn't until his viral theme in 2024 that Hendry's popularity truly exploded.
Since then, it's become clear he is bound for WWE when his TNA contract expires. Not only did Hendry take part in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, but he served as the surprise replacement for Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41, answering the open challenge issued by Randy Orton.