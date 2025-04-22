AEW Makes Special Announcement About Beach Break 2025

Following the news that Ring of Honor have made some alterations to their schedule, with Supercard of Honor being moved from May 2 to July 11, and Death Before Dishonor being moved from July 11 to September 5, AEW have also announced that there have been some changes to their schedule, including when their annual Beach Break special will take place.

🚨 Special Announcement! 🚨 🏖️ AEW Beach Break will feature a live broadcast of #AEWDynamite as well as a special taping of #AEWCollision on Wednesday, May 14, at the @NOW_Arena in Chicago! 🎟️ Additionally, @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor has been rescheduled for Friday, July... pic.twitter.com/7RXJoHLoHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2025

AEW were already planning on hosting the May 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, but that will now be the night when the 2025 Beach Break special takes place. The 2024 special also took place in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena, a night that saw the return of the Beach Break branding after the company went without it in 2023. Previous incarnations of the event also took place in 2021 and 2022 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio respectively.

Fans attending the 2025 Beach Break special will also be getting a double dose of AEW action as there will also be a special taping of "AEW Collision" immediately after "Dynamite" goes off the air. This is the biggest change to AEW's schedule as that episode of "Collision" was set to air live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on May 17, but that event has been canceled in favor of taping it in Chicago instead. All fans who have bought tickets for the originally scheduled event in Wichita will receive refunds from the point of purchase.

AEW have already announced a number of changes to their TV schedule immediately following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, with both June 4 and June 11 seeing AEW air four hour blocks of content on TBS, and no episodes of "Collision" airing on the following Saturdays.