WWE Champ John Cena Says He's Entitled To His Feelings: 'Your Perspective Is Irrelevant'

Cena continued to explain his lack of consideration for fans going forward, expressing that his feelings were disregarded throughout the years and that a toxic relationship developed between the audience and himself. He also outlined what it truly means to "ruin wrestling," and revealed his future plans with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"So it's okay for a group of people to have a negative reaction towards me and I'm supposed to say, 'Oh no you're entitled to do what you want.' But if I'm not feeling well, if I'm having a bad day, if I'm for a second feeling grumpy and I don't want to deal with that BS, I can't do that? I can't tell you how I feel? That's not a functional relationship ... I'm going to make wrestling start over. That championship is coming home with me and I will be the last Undisputed WWE Champion, period. So they're going to have to make a new title. They're going to have to start the clock over again."

Cena also explained that the entire lineage of his title will come to an end once it's retired, stating that a new championship will serve the next group of talent who manage to reach the top of the mountain. The 17-time World Champion claimed that he plans on taking the "last piece of tradition" in the wrestling industry home, and will allow WWE to clean up the mess once he retires.

