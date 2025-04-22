WWE Champ John Cena Says He's Entitled To His Feelings: 'Your Perspective Is Irrelevant'
This past weekend, John Cena made WWE history by defeating Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time World Champion in the main event WrestleMania 41 night two. After eight years of being tied with Ric Flair for most titles, Cena exclusively holds the record, but the 47-year-old still plans on retiring at the end of this year and has indicated that he will continue to selfishly put himself first before anyone else. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Cena explained that he reevaluated his goals before the beginning of his retirement tour, and made the decision to chase a 17th World Championship victory, even if the fans don't agree with how he gets there.
"Man I'm entitled to feel how I want to feel and there's three sides to every story. There's mine, there's yours and there's the truth somewhere in the middle. Unlike all of these people, sometimes you get lost in the sauce ... I said it Friday night on 'SmackDown,' like winners write history and I don't get lost in the sauce. I focus on writing history ... you kind of realize like 'oh man this is coming to an end, what are the things selfishly that I want to do?' Okay, I got a legitimate chance to write history. So I don't care what anyone else thinks about my choices at the current time. I'm going to do finally what I want to do for me ... your perspective is irrelevant, it's my choice and it's my decision."
John Cena Reveals Plans For His Championship Run
Cena continued to explain his lack of consideration for fans going forward, expressing that his feelings were disregarded throughout the years and that a toxic relationship developed between the audience and himself. He also outlined what it truly means to "ruin wrestling," and revealed his future plans with the Undisputed WWE Championship.
"So it's okay for a group of people to have a negative reaction towards me and I'm supposed to say, 'Oh no you're entitled to do what you want.' But if I'm not feeling well, if I'm having a bad day, if I'm for a second feeling grumpy and I don't want to deal with that BS, I can't do that? I can't tell you how I feel? That's not a functional relationship ... I'm going to make wrestling start over. That championship is coming home with me and I will be the last Undisputed WWE Champion, period. So they're going to have to make a new title. They're going to have to start the clock over again."
Cena also explained that the entire lineage of his title will come to an end once it's retired, stating that a new championship will serve the next group of talent who manage to reach the top of the mountain. The 17-time World Champion claimed that he plans on taking the "last piece of tradition" in the wrestling industry home, and will allow WWE to clean up the mess once he retires.
