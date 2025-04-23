CM Punk Gives Thanks Following WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event

While he didn't walk away with a win, CM Punk has officially fulfilled his long-time dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, and according to him, he didn't do it alone. Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion shared a photograph of him kissing the mat following his WrestleMania 41 headliner against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Attached came a sentimental caption giving thanks to the people who've supported him along the journey to achieving his major goal.

"I've been lifted up and comforted in bad times by people, family, who have always believed in me," Punk wrote. "It wasn't a straight road. I took the long way. Along that way I've learned lessons. I've been wrong. I've been right. I've been mean. I've been humbled. I'm grateful for all the lumps. The good and the bad.

"What's certain is you get back what you put in. Maybe not instantly. Maybe not tomorrow. But never say never. With a full heart and gratitude that goes to 11, I'm overwhelmed and in search of the perfect words to describe my last few days. Thank you. I love you. If it was the last one, it may very well have been the best one."

For the special occasion, Punk put up a valiant fight against Reigns and Rollins, with Paul Heyman initially in his corner. Toward the end of the match, however, Heyman delivered a low blow to Punk, opening the door for Reigns to then nail him in the back with a steel chair. In an even more shocking turn of events, Heyman followed up with a low blow to Reigns, a long-time client of his, which allowed Rollins to land a match-winning chair shot and curb stomp.