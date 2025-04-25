Matt Hardy Thinks This Relative Newcomer Can Be A Main Event Draw For WWE

After losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship on WrestleMania 41 night two, Bron Breakker has seemingly elevated to the top level of WWE, specifically by aligning himself with the WrestleMania night one main event winner, Seth Rollins. Looking ahead, former WWE star Matt Hardy believes another talent has the potential to follow suit in a different way.

"I think if especially his character and his promo work, if he can get out his character, and if his promo work is up t o task for what people want and what he's doing, I think Jacob Fatu can be a really, really big deal," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy."

"I think Jacob Fatu can be someone who can be a big deal and a main event draw in WWE when it's all said and done. He's huge, he's incredibly talented, he is very versatile. He can do a little bit of everything. If you need him to, he's strong as s***. He's powerful. He can fly, he's agile, he has all these physical gifts. He has this demeanor to him where he looks like a legit wild man where you're afraid."

Fatu, a member of the historic Anoaʻi family, signed with WWE last year. Since then, he's notably pledged his allegiance to his cousin and fellow "WWE SmackDown" star, Solo Sikoa. At WrestleMania 41, Sikoa accompanied Fatu onto the grand stage, where "The Samoan Werewolf" later defeated LA Knight to claim the United States Championship, his first singles title under the WWE banner.

