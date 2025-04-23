Lexis King Challenging For WWE NXT NA Title, Despite Heritage Cup Loss

Ricky Saints accepted a challenge from Lexis King for a shot at his North American Championship during "WWE NXT."

Saints came out to address the crowd during "NXT" on Tuesday after retaining his title over Ethan Page at Stand & Deliver over the weekend, but was soon interrupted by the Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King who had earlier been worked into defending his title against a mystery opponent.

He said that he was intending on defending his title and Saints was taking up his time, before eyeing up the North American Championship and saying he wants a shot at the title – a title-for-title match should he retain in the following bout. Saints accepted the challenge before taking his leave, allowing King to make his title defense.

.@LexisKingWWE has his sights set on more championship gold... He wants a Title for Title, winner take all match versus @starkmanjones NEXT WEEK, but will he retain his cup TONIGHT? 🤔#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GysUpcc1QG — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2025

His mystery opponent was unveiled as three-time cup-holder, Noam Dar, and then to further the surprise King would lose the match, with Dar becoming a record four-time Heritage Cup Champion.

Later in the show, Saints reacted to his challenger's title loss and the match now only being for his title. He said that he was happy for Dar before getting blindsided by King, blaming the North American Champion for his loss and saying he would take his title next week as repentance. Saints will be making his second title defense against King next week, marking his third North American Championship match, including his title win against Shawn Spears, where he is against a fellow former AEW star.