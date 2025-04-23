Former TNA Star Who Had Been Working As AEW Producer Reportedly Departs From Company

All Elite Wrestling has parted ways with one of their backstage producers, former WWE, TNA, and CMLL star Sarah Stock. Fightful Select confirmed the news, but was not given a reason as to why she was let go from her position. However, it was noted that she had raised concerns regarding AEW's mental health program and department being heavily shifted around, but it's not been confirmed if that was a contributing factor to Stock's departure.

Stock had originally joined AEW back in 2023, working at the company's debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada which is also her hometown. She signed on as both a backstage producer and a coach, and reportedly earned a reputation of being extremely stern with how she produced matches, urging those involved to stick to the guidelines that she had set out. Stock had many years of experience of working as a producer and an agent thanks to her five year spell in WWE between 2015 and 2020, a job she took after officially retiring from wrestling in 2015. Sadly, Stock was released by the company during the COVID-19 pandemic after initially being furloughed and brought back once the company moved to the Thunderdome.

Before her days working backstage, Stock had a very successful career, particularly in Mexico. As Dark Angel, she became one of the most popular female wrestlers in the country thanks to her work in CMLL, AAA, and on the independent scene, which eventually got her noticed by TNA Wrestling, who signed her in 2009 and changed her name to Sarita. While working in TNA, she would win the company's Knockout's Tag Team Championships on two occasions with Taylor Wilde and Rosita (now Zelina Vega in WWE) respectively, and even had a reign as the Wonder of STARDOM Champion in 2013, defeating Act Yasukawa at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan to become champion.