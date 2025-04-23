Hank & Tank's First WWE NXT Tag Title Challengers Announced

At "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated the dominant force of Nathan Frazer and Axiom to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Next week, they face their first pair of challengers.

On tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," Yoshiki Inamura approached "NXT" General Manager Ava with a claim that his time in "NXT" would soon be coming to an end as he was due to return to Pro-Wrestling NOAH, where is officially contracted to. Inamura followed up with an emotional claim of feeling bad for Josh Briggs, whom he almost won the NXT Tag Team Championships with. Feeling sympathy for Inamura, Ava then officially granted Inamura and Briggs another tag title opportunity on next week's episode of "NXT," which will emanate from its usual location of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

When Ava walked out of frame, Inamura laughed alongside Briggs, revealing his emotional display to be a ruse to secure another title shot for them. The two previously challenged Frazer and Axiom for the very titles at "NXT" Vengeance Day, but fell short. Last week, Inamura and Briggs had a chance to get back in the tag title picture again by competing in a number one contender's gauntlet. Hank and Tank saw victory in this match, earning them the aforementioned opportunity at Stand & Deliver instead.

Inamura's presence in "NXT," as well as his partnership with Briggs, dates back to November 2024. It also comes as part of the ongoing partnership between WWE and NOAH, which has produced a number of cross-promotional matches involving the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Tavion Heights, and others.