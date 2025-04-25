Finn Balor Breaks Down What Makes Judgment Day Unique In WWE

While WWE's Judgment Day may have seen better days in terms of group unity, the faction is currently still together and has three members carrying gold. Finn Balor has his eyes on Dominik Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship, but the veteran wrestler is confident the group will stand strong in the days ahead. Appearing on WWE's Raw Recap, Balor shared his thoughts on the one thing that makes The Judgment Day stand out from the pack: himself.

"Anything that I touch, normally, is relevant, normally is important, normally has substance," Balor said. "The one factor that's been consistent since I joined The Judgment Day is me — Finn. Rhea's gone, Damian's gone, Edge is gone. The only person left standing is Finn."

Balor stated that he's seen many wrestlers come and go throughout his career, possibly hinting at his time in NJPW's Bullet Club. However, he remains confident that he's not going anywhere, and he'll continue to lead The Judgment Day into whatever comes next.

"Normally, I'm making decisions for one person — me," Balor continued. "Right now, as a part of The Judgment Day family, I gotta make decisions for the whole group. So sometimes I need to bend a little bit, I need to give a little bit, I need to maybe not fully commit to my own ideas, because I know what's best for the group is what's most important."

The WWE star was also asked to rank The Judgment Day among all of the other factions he's been a member of throughout his career, once again referring primarily to Bullet Club. With confidence, Balor stated that The Judgment Day is at the top of the list.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE Raw Recap with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.