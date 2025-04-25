Tiffany Stratton Reveals Origins Of Barbie-Inspired WWE WrestleMania 41 Entrance

Considering that WWE WrestleMania is often called "The Grandest Stage of Them All," wrestlers often go to extreme lengths to have memorable once-off entrances, adding to the atmosphere of the event. This year for WrestleMania 41, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton revealed herself to fans in a Barbie-themed entrance using a Barbie box that was sponsored by Mattel, according to the WWE commentators.

"I actually had this Tiffany-epiphany in my head for quite a while, even before I got signed by WWE, while I was training, I always wanted to have the persona of the buff Barbie doll," Stratton said during the WrestleMania 41 post show media scrum. "I kind of envisioned coming out of a Barbie box for an entrance one day, and I pitched it in NXT and it never happened." Despite her pitch not happening during her "NXT" run, Stratton claims she's grateful it ended up happening in WrestleMania, and thanked Triple H for running with her idea in the end.

Furthermore, she described the entrance as a "dream-come-true" and recalled how she's thankful she could be in the moment instead of thinking too hard about the match she was set to have with Charlotte Flair. "So, I was trying so hard to be in the moment and I feel like I was in the moment and I was trying to look out to the crowd and everybody there," Stratton explained. "It was so amazing, so exhilarating, I'm — like I said — I'm super grateful."

