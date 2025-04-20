Tiffany Stratton Talks Beating 'Dream Opponent' Charlotte Flair At WWE WrestleMania

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair had one of the most-talked about feuds going in to WrestleMania 41 due to their off-script promo segment where they took personal shots at one another, but in the end, it was the champion to emerge victorious. Stratton and Flair battled in a brutal bout on night one of WrestleMania and Stratton defeated Flair with a Prettiest Moonsault Ever. At the post-show press conference, a beat-up Stratton spoke about besting the woman she had often been compared to when she was coming up in "NXT."

"She was my dream opponent," Stratton said. "She was my dream feud. Making my WrestleMania debut and having Charlotte Flair be my opponent, the story just wrote itself. I can't believe I defeated Charlotte Flair. I don't think it's set in yet, still kind of processing everything right now. My face is a little beat up, but I feel amazing and I'm going to take this momentum and I'm going to make this title reign the best title reign of my life."

Stratton said she was just starting to get emotional after the match as the adrenaline was wearing off. She said she felt like she had just gone through the fight of her life and despite feeling beat up, she was happy and grateful for the experience. The champion lauded the other talented women backstage, and said this win was important for her to be able to move on to face the other stars.

"I'm going to take this momentum and hopefully in my next storyline, in my next feud, I'll come out with a 'W' again," Stratton said.

