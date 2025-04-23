Booker T Swears He Wasn't Sleeping At 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

With the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony running well into early Saturday morning this past weekend, it would be understandable that those attending the event would be a little tired. Still, falling asleep at such an occasion would come across as a bad idea, which is why Booker T received flack from fans, and even "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph, after a photo emerged of Booker seemingly catching some Z's during Michelle McCool's speech.

On Tuesday's episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore kicked off the proceedings by immediately addressing the photo. And the five time WCW World Heavyweight Champion was emphatic in his denial that he was sleeping, instead stating that the photo caught him in a moment of very deep prayer.

"I want to let everybody know," Booker said. "The photo that's circulating around? I was not asleep. I mean, you can tell. My head was straight up, it wasn't tilted to the left or right...it was down, because it was a somber moment. And I was praying. And really, really...thinking about that moment, being in the moment, you know what I mean?

"It's one thing about situations like that. It happened at that Hall of Fame speech and that Hall of Fame moment. There's certain times, there's going to be laughter. But certain times, you've got to really, really take it serious about what's being said. And at that point, I was definitely in tune, let's just say. I was in tune. But sleeping? No. I was not sleeping, okay? Let's just say that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription