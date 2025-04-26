Jey Uso Struggles To Process Impact Of WWE Wrestlemania World Title Win

This past Saturday on the first night of WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso shockingly tapped out GUNTHER to win his first ever World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. Despite many fans and wrestling media alike having a mixed reaction towards Uso winning the Royal Rumble last February to challenge "The Ring General," the new world champion has now solidified himself as a main event star in the company with his victory at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." After the show, Uso appeared at the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Post-Show, where he was asked about his current position in WWE and how it feels to be the new face of the promotion.

"Fire for me, if you're asking just me Uce, yeet, hell yeah I love it, fire. Uso said. "I don't know what it is, soak it in, cause this is it right here ... but hell yeah, two time world shocker Uce."

Uso's title victory at WrestleMania 41 now puts him in an elite group of WWE talent who managed to capture a world championship after starting their career as a tag team star. Before continuing his title celebrations, Uso reflected on being the next name on that list, stating that he never expected to find success as a singles competitor.

"No man, cause I always just wanted to be a tag team wrestler with my twin brother ... once you start to progress and see different doors open Uce, you want to take advantage of them opportunities and it's been hard, long road." Uso said. "We the last of a dying breed, that's what I think, it's damn near live theatrics, one shot, one take, live TV. So I take pride in all that man, all my brothers and sisters, everyone who put on today, the behind the scenes, we're all a big family to be honest."

