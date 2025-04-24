JBL Says This Former WWE Star Was In 'Witness Protection' In AEW

Many were wondering who would answer Randy Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41. Before Joe Hendry revealed himself as the opponent, WWE Hall of Famer JBL had a much different name in mind.

"I hope [Rusev is the opponent]...I love Rusev, I mean absolutely love him," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle" before WrestleMania 41. JBL says that Rusev is a smart and fun presence both in front of and behind the camera. "[He] had this great amateur background in Bulgaria. He's just a good dude and he went to AEW and went into the Witness Protection Program."

JBL cannot imagine not having ideas for a talent like Rusev. While JBL was wrong about him appearing at WrestleMania, Rusev did appear on the following "Raw," where he soundly beat up Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. Rusev is now on a two-year deal with WWE, while his wife, Lana, is on a Legends deal with WWE.

"He belongs on television...He will do great things in WWE," JBL said, thinking WWE can send a message to wrestlers about how they will be presented in WWE. "I think WWE will want to send a message...and I hope they do."

Rusev, known as "Miro" during his tenure, was mainly absent from AEW due to injuries and an inability to make satisfactory creative plans for the former AEW TNT Champion. Rusev joins former AEW stars like Penta, Rey Fenix, who joined WWE's main roster, and Ethan Page, Lexis King, and the new North American Champion Ricky Saints, who have been presences on "WWE NXT."