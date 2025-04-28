Scott Steiner Discusses Big Regret From Second WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has discussed his lackluster second run with WWE and the biggest regret he had from his short time with the promotion.

Steiner was one of many stars to switch from WCW to WWE, after the former shut shop, returning to the promotion after eight years. But, he could not replicate the success he had in WCW in WWE, which ultimately resulted in him being released after two years. During a recent interaction with "The Wrestling Classic," Steiner stated that he wishes he was healthier during his time in WWE.

"I wish I could have been healthy. My foot was totally paralyzed, you know, that was before I got the surgery on it. So, you know, if I try to watch a match now from back in that time, I mean, I can't even watch myself walk to the ring. It was just, you know, experiencing paralysis is a messed-up thing," he said.

Steiner added that he still struggles with his foot injury, even after surgery.

"And I mean, it's still paralyzed to this day, but I had surgery to kind of stabilize it — a little bit more than it was. But still, you know ... yeah, still dead," Steiner stated.

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross, who had seen Steiner up close both in WCW and WWE, thinks that injuries and age caught up with Steiner, who could no longer be the athletic specimen that he was earlier in his career. Steiner, who held a world title in WCW just two years prior to joining WWE, was title-less during his second run with the promotion. However, he revitalized his pro wrestling career a few years later in TNA, where he became an integral part in some of the promotion's most successful storylines.