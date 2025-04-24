Booker T Celebrates His Former Student Winning Gold At WWE WrestleMania 41

This past weekend on WrestleMania 41 Saturday, Jey Uso captured his first major title in WWE when he and tapped out GUNTHER to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of the night. In addition to securing the most coveted prize on "WWE Raw," Uso became the first student from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion to win a world title in WWE. In a recent episode of "Hall of Fame," Booker reflected on Uso's journey from being a young trainee to being victorious at WrestleMania 41, while also addressing the negatively his former student continues to receive online.

"It feels great, it really does. I mean, social media man, they will build you up just to tear you down. The thing is, Jimmy and Jey, they've been building these guys up and then finally Jey get to this fight and they want to tear him down right at the last minute, right before he had his moment. But I'm just so glad and so proud that kid stayed the course and he went out there and did his job ... so many guys go out there and concentrate on the wrestling and totally forget about the fans, that's one thing Jey Uso has not forgotten ... everybody in that damn stadium was yeeting right along with him because they was happy for him more than anything and they was happy to be have been a part of putting him in that position."

Booker T also claimed that the main lesson the Uso's learned from him was to recognize that a competitor's losses need to be better than their wins, and that a wrestler should focus on performing to the best of their ability until it's time for them to be in the spotlight.

