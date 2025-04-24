Wrestling Legend Sting Pays Tribute To Late WCW Star Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

Following the news of Steve "Mongo" McMichael's death, retired wrestler Sting has taken to social media platform X to share a few words about his friend. An outspoken Christian, Sting implied their last discussions centered on the concept of the afterlife.

Grateful for my last few conversations with Mongo about this life... and the life to come. pic.twitter.com/nS5NXD2aYn — Sting (@Sting) April 24, 2025

McMichael, a former NFL player and WCW wrestler, died yesterday at the age of 67 after being diagnosed with ALS in 2021. His ties to wrestling date back to 1995, shortly after he retired from the NFL. McMichael made several WWE appearances early that year before joining WCW, first as a commentator and eventually as a wrestler.

He remained active in WCW until 1999, a couple of years before the company closed down and was bought out by WWE. Apart from a 2008 TNA appearance as a guest referee, McMichael stayed out of pro wrestling following his WCW run. He went on to spend several years coaching an indoor football team.

During his time in the NFL, McMichael found a great deal of success as a defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, which includes winning the 20th Super Bowl in January 1986. Along with the Bears, McMichael played short stretches for the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots, who initially drafted him in 1980.

Sting and McMichael worked together in the ring just three times, all of which took place on episodes of "WCW Nitro" in July and August of 1996. At that time, McMichael was a member of The Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Chris Benoit.