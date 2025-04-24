Kevin Nash Reacts To Comparisons Between WWE's Iyo Sky & Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio

WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky is on top of the "Raw" Women's Division. The wildly athletic star is fresh off a victory in a Triple Threat World Title Match at WrestleMania, not unlike Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 22. A fan of "Kliq This" compared Iyo to Mysterio recently, which got under WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's skin.

"If you're telling me that Iyo [Sky] is the comparison of a female Rey Mysterio, I say f****** bull****," Nash exclaimed. "Rey Mysterio's one in a billion...I have nothing against the human being...I'd much rather see [Sol Ruca]...She's athletic as f*** and she's bigger."

Ruca is also coming off a big win over WrestleMania weekend, as she won a six-woman ladder match for the vacant WWE NXT Women's North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19. The title was vacated after Stephani Vaquer won the Women's Title and could not defend both titles adequately. The win marks Ruca's second singles title in WWE, as she won the WWE Speed Women's Championship just days before her victory at Stand & Deliver. Ruca defeated the inaugural champion, Candice LeRae, to win the title, following a successful run in the Women's Speed Tournament.

While both women were active at WrestleMania, Rey Mysterio was not. An injury forced Mysterio to withdraw from his match against El Grande Americano, also known as Chad Gable, on Night 1. Rey Fenix took Mysterio's place and was defeated by Americano, despite help from AAA star El Hijo Del Vikingo, who was there to celebrate the acquisition of AAA by WWE.