Sami Zayn Congratulates IYO SKY On Women's World Title Win At WWE WrestleMania 41

In one of the more surprising results of WWE WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY retained the Women's World Championship by defeating Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match to open night two. Following her victory, WWE star Sami Zayn took to social media platform X to share a photo of himself and SKY.

The photo looks to have been taken early last month, at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Zayn and SKY are seen posing together with the massive crowd in the background, and are likely situated in a suite meant for talent to watch the show.

Though SKY was victorious in her match last night, Zayn didn't have a presence on this year's WrestleMania. The wrestler most recently faced Kevin Owens in a brutal match at Elimination Chamber, which was used to write Zayn off TV for a stretch of time. Owens was supposed to go on to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania, but weeks ahead of the show, doctors discovered that Owens was dealing with a severe neck injury that required surgery. He'll now miss an indefinite amount of time, while Orton wrestled an open challenge that was answered by Joe Hendry and Zayn didn't appear at all.

As for SKY, this is her second world title reign within the promotion after holding the WWE Women's Championship from 2023 into last year. The current reign began in early March, when SKY defeated Ripley in a singles match on "WWE Raw." Having now defeated two of the top contenders in the division, SKY's future as champion remains unclear, though she may have to defend her title again in less than three weeks at WWE Backlash.