Like any sports organization, WWE has a limited number of spots on its roster and a wide sea of prospects. During a recent interview with "Click And Tell," former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green opened up about her personal experience navigating that dynamic, which remained present in her multiple tryouts with the company.

"When you grew up watching wrestling, you only wanted to go to WWE. That was the goal. That's the pinnacle, so to be fighting all the girls in the world that ever wanted to be a wrestler for that one spot, but then also fighting all the girls that WWE wants. They're going out and they're seeking talent. Look, I'm just a white, Canadian, straight girl. That's not giving much, right? We want diversity in WWE. We want something special. We want a story," Green said.

"For me, coming in as an independent wrestler from Canada whose background is I'm just a Caucasian, British girl, that doesn't lend to hiring me. That's not giving something special. So I had to make sure that my story was special, that the journey it took to get there was special, or my character work in the ring was special. Someone else couldn't bring that to the table."

Upon her return to WWE in January 2023, Green took on a "comedic Karen" character, who came with a propensity to issue complaints on WWE programming and social media. Green has continued that habit through her recent run as Women's United States Champion, while also tying in her own American and presidential flair (as a Canadian). Part of that flair has resulted in the birth of the Secret Hervice — Piper Niven and Alba Fyre – who swore to protect Green from any challenges to her title.

