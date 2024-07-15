WWE Star Chelsea Green Discusses Developing On-Screen Character, Telling Stories

Ahead of her 2023 WWE return, reports indicated that Chelsea Green was slated to play an on-screen character described as a "comedic Karen." According to Green, she was initially unaware of these creative plans. Upon conversing with WWE officials, though, she convinced them to imminently introduce the new character, beginning with her re-debut in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Advertisement

"I did what I interpreted a Karen as, and from there on out, it has just been a matter of taking it week by week," Green told "Rock 95 Barrie" "I do take acting classes. I do love character development and kind of diving into the backstory of a character. So I've done that on my own just to give myself something to lean back on and that way, no matter what happens, I can answer questions in a true Karen-fashion. This has been one of my favorite eras of my career because I really have been able to do what I love, which isn't necessarily always getting in the ring and falling on my back, it's telling stories."

Since taking on a Karen-like persona, Green has made a habit out of lobbying complaints against her colleagues, particularly "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. Despite her repeated on-screen annoyances, Green has found notable success on WWE's main roster, which includes a reign as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville (and later, Piper Niven). Green's recent efforts in the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match also reportedly earned her praise from WWE officials.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rock 95 Barrie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.