Chelsea Green Hospitalized, 'Will Not Be Filing Any Complaints This Weekend'

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Chelsea Green. Just days before WrestleMania 39, she received a new tag team partner in Sonya Deville. Then at WrestleMania, she made her debut at "The Showcase of the Immortals" in a Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Showcase match. Despite coming up short, she wasn't going to let that slow her down. But late Thursday night, she let the world know that she's been stopped (at least for now) by a stomach issue that landed her in a hospital.

"I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard ... turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder," Green tweeted.

Still, she wasn't going to let the sudden hospital stay make her break character. Not entirely, anyway, adding, "(Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend.)"

Green returned to WWE in January in the women's Royal Rumble match and has seen her on-screen "Karen-esque" persona gain plenty of traction ever since. Green previously worked for WWE from August 2018 until her release in April 2021, and her responses to the initial tweet would indicate that she's doing okay despite the hospital visit.

Not one to miss a beat, Lance Storm, who had a hand in Green's training, chimed in, suggesting, "You might want to have a word with @ScrapDaddyAP about the catering. That's likely where you got the stomach bug."

She was more than happy to play along, replying, "Oh don't you worry, I've already aired my grievances with HIS manager!!!!!!!!!!!!! Catering will now be kobe beef or NOTHING."

WWE official Adam Pearce also chimed in to say, "I hired someone special for you," accompanied by a gif of Ronald McDonald.