Chelsea Green Reportedly Getting New Tag Team Partner For WWE WrestleMania Four-Way

WrestleMania 39 will be here in under a week, but that isn't stopping WWE from adding a few last-minute nips and tucks to round out the show. A pair of four-way tag team showcase matches have been added to the mix lately, and while plans appeared to be shaping up on the women's side, it looks like a change is in the works.

With the duos of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler already set for the bout, the fourth team has remained a mystery. But, according to PWInsider Elite, that final team will be comprised of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Green had been joining together with Carmella in recent weeks in what appeared to be the formation of a like-minded partnership, so the presence of Deville in her place is a bit of a confusing one to sort out. However, Carmella did not appear on " WWE Raw" last week and missed another recent live event as well; Green wound up teaming with Piper Niven in Carmella's absence. The reason for Carmella's sudden absence is unclear, but WWE creative appears intent on making sure Green is involved at this year's WrestleMania regardless as her Karen-like persona gains traction.

WWE has remained mum on talent vanishing as of late. Bray Wyatt's absence over the last several weeks is also under a similar cloud of secrecy. Wyatt was seemingly on a collision course with Bobby Lashley for 'Mania before disappearing without a word, reportedly due to some health-related issue. As a result, the match looks to have been scrapped for the moment with Lashley pivoting to the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on "SmackDown" this Friday.